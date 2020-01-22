Hello and good morning, Wednesday is here. Need some news before going about your day? You're in luck—read on for more.
Bank breaks ground on new branch
Cattle Bank officials recently broke ground on its future branch location at the northeast corner of the intersection of 14th and Pine Lake Road in southwest Lincoln. The bank’s main location is in Seward.
The branch is scheduled to open in the fall of 2020 and will include deposit and lending services, as well as a trust department and wealth management services.
The facility will be a 6,600-square-foot, full-service branch with drive-through facilities and a “smart” ATM. In addition, the facility will include a concierge-style teller station, self-service coin counter and a conference center/training facility that will be open to customers and the community after hours.
Former captain back on force
Appeal filed in district court over certification denial
Kendel Blake Swicord is back at the Seward County Sheriff’s Department, and he says he’s not going anywhere.
Swicord resigned as a captain on the department Jan. 2 after the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center denied his law enforcement certification and questioned his trustworthiness.
A previous story stated he was dismissed from the sheriff’s department, based on information presented in a county Board of Commissioners meeting, but Swicord instead turned in a letter of resignation in order to comply with state law, which prohibits a non-certified officer from performing an officer’s duties for more than one year from their date of hire.
On Jan. 16, however, Swicord was hired as the department’s Temporary Interdiction Task Force Consultant/Trainer, a non-certified position the county commissioners approved earlier this month. Read more at sewardindependent.com or in the Jan. 22 issue of SCI.
Coming up soon:
A buddy check for veterans will take place tonight, Jan. 22, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Bottle Rocket Brewery in Seward. Buddy checks are an effort to prevention veteran suicides by allowing them to talk with others over pizza. All branches are welcome and for more info, contact Jeff Baker at (402) 643-4105.
The Seward Senior Center will hold its monthly potato bake tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For a suggested donation, the meal will include a large potato, toppings dessert, coffee and/or tea.
St. Paul's in Utica will host a pancake feed Jan. 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the gym of the school. A free-will offering will go toward special projects in the district.
