Cattle Bank and Trust officials recently broke ground on its future branch location at the northeast corner of the intersection of 14th and Pine Lake Road in southwest Lincoln. The bank’s main location is in Seward.
The branch is scheduled to open in the fall of 2020 and will include deposit and lending services, as well as a trust department and wealth management services.
The facility will be a 6,600-square-foot, full-service branch with drive-through facilities and a “smart” ATM. In addition, the facility will include a concierge-style teller station, self-service coin counter and a conference center/training facility that will be open to customers and the community after hours.
“The bank is excited to become a part of this southwest Lincoln neighborhood and deliver on its customer-focused approach to financial services, technologically advanced delivery platforms and good old-fashioned, friendly, relationship banking,” said Ryne Seaman, president and CEO of the bank,
Architectural designs for the branch were completed in the late summer of 2019 with the assistance of HTG Architects, a bank-specific architectural firm from Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Kingery Construction of Lincoln is the general contractor on the project and has previously assisted the bank in building its main headquarters in Seward in 1997 and its Fallbrook location in 2014.
“In 2020, the bank will mark its 147th anniversary and continuous family ownership of the bank. We are proud of our rich heritage of service to customers and community and are pleased to expand our branch banking services to our growing customer base in Lincoln and in Seward,” said Chairman of the Board John W. Cattle, Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.