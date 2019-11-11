Are you prepared for the arctic blast that's scouring the area today and tomorrow?
Today is Veterans Day, an opportunity to recognize and honor America's veterans. See a list of today's area programs and events HERE.
The Garland American Legion Auxiliary will host a veteran appreciation soup supper Monday, Nov. 11, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Garland American Legion.
Tabitha will host a grief support group the second Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Seward. Call (402) 362-7739 to register. The next meeting will be Tuesday, Nov. 12.
The Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group will meet the second Tuesday of each month. The group is open to anyone who has a family member dealing with dementia. The meeting will be Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. at Brookdale Heartland Park.
Weekend scoreboard
Concordia football travelled to top-ranked Morningside Saturday for its final game of 2019 and lost 52-7.
The CU volleyball team defeated Doane 25-18, 25-16, 20-25, 25-19 Saturday night to advance in the GPAC tournament. CU will play at Jamestown Wednesday, Nov. 13.
For the first time since 2005, Concordia women’s cross country brought home the GPAC championship banner, winning with 39 points to Dordt’s second-place finish (48 points). The Concordia men ran the races of their lives, finishing only three points behind Northwestern with a score of 124 to place fifth as a team.
The 2019-20 Concordia University wrestling season got underway Nov. 9 with a group of 20 representing the program at the Dakota Wesleyan University Open in Mitchell, South Dakota. The result was three placers and 29 overall victories.
