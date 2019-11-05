Area schools and businesses will honor local veterans and military members at the following events:
• St. John Lutheran School will recognize Navy member Brian Krohe and his family at its Veterans Day Revue on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary. A program will honor the family, whose children attend the school, in preparation for Brian’s upcoming deployment.
• Seward High School will hold a free luncheon from 12 to 1:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11. RSVP to (402) 643-2988. A program will follow at 1:30 p.m. in the auditorium. It will feature Brig. Gen. (ret.) Roma Amundson as guest speaker.
• Seward Middle School will host a program in the gym at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, with coffee and cookies afterward for all veterans and their families.
• Centennial Public School will host a program at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, in the auditorium. Cookies and coffee will be served for veterans by the student council starting at 9:30 a.m.
• Milford High School will host a program at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, in the high school auditorium, with a guest speaker and music. The elementary program honoring veterans will be at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, in the auditorium.
• Ridgewood Rehabilitation and Care Center will host Sen. Mark Kolterman at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, to present pins to veterans at the center.
• A dedication for the Utica veterans memorial will be in the evening on Monday, Nov. 11. A time is yet to be announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.