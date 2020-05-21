Aaaaaand, it's Thursday. Do you have big plans for the Memorial Day weekend? Most of the traditional services in the area have been canceled or will be abbreviated. Check this week's Independent for a list.
Corona-counter
May 20, 2020—The past two day total of COVID-19 cases has risen by seven in the Four Corners District:
Seward County has two new cases for a total of 27. Of the 27, there are 15 recovered individuals.
Butler County has four new cases for a total of 37. Of the 37, there are 16 recovered individuals.
York County has one new case for a total of 30. Of the 30, there are 21 recovered individuals.
Polk County has no new cases and remains at nine. All prior cases and are recovered.
The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 103.
On Tuesday May 19, the Nebraska National Guard was in David City and provided COVID-19 testing to the area. A total of 233 people were tested during the event.
TestNebraska will be coming to the Four Corners District next week to provide free COVID-19 tests. They are scheduled to be in York on Tuesday, May 26 and in Seward on Wednesday, May 27. To learn more, and to see if you need to be tested, please go to www.TestNebraska.com. We encourage you to consider being tested if you:
think you may have COVID-19 and/or have symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, loss of taste/smell)
have been exposed to someone with COVID-19
work in a high-risk profession.
For questions or more information about COVID-19, call Four Corners at (402) 362-2621, email info@fourcorners.ne.gov or visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov.
SCCDP offers sanitizer
The SCCDP team will have gallon containers of hand sanitizer to give away to Seward County organizations and businesses on Friday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to noon. Drive up spots will be available to pick up the gallon containers on Bradford Street, in parking spots directly south of the Seward Civic Center (616 Bradford Street).
You must sign up by clicking on the Google Doc link below to ensure that we can comply with social/physical distancing and group size regulations. There will be eight spots available every five minutes. Please arrive to your pick up appointment on time to keep the traffic flow regulated. Each organization/business will be limited to one gallon container.
To sign up for a pick up time, fill out this Google Document. This form will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 21.
Early deadlines
The Independent has an early deadline this week for Memorial Day. Make sure you're not late with any ads or submissions for the May 27 paper!
Is today a holiday?
Talk like Yoda Day on May 21 encourages people to speak like Yoda, one of the most popular characters from the Star Wars movie series.
