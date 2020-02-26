Good morning, welcome to your Wednesday, Feb. 26, briefing. Here are some news and events to start the day.
SCC opens welding center in Milford
A $13 million facility is now helping educate the next generation of diesel technicians and welders in Milford.
Southeast Community College held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Feb. 19 for its new Crete Carrier Diesel Technology and Welding Center, located at 701 Trades City Drive (Walnut Street) on the west side of campus.
SCC President Dr. Paul Illich said that while 85% of SCC graduates stay in Nebraska for work, the state still has a lack of skilled workers in areas like diesel technology and welding.
“Over the last 10 years, applications for these two programs grew 110%. We had no way to support those,” Illich said. “What this facility represents is a wonderful opportunity to change that.” Read more of the story in the Feb. 26 issue of the SCI.
Coming up:
The National Weather Service storm spotter training will be Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m. in the east basement of the Seward Civic Center and Thursday, March 5, at 6:30 p.m. in the York County 4-H Building. The training is free and open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets every Wednesday evening at the Seward Civic Center at 7:30 p.m.
The Utica Senior Center will offer a chance to play pitch on Wednesdays and Fridays starting at 10 a.m. February birthdays will also be celebrated Feb. 26 with bingo at 1 p.m.
The King’s Players will present “Holder Posey, the Felonious Photographer or...Step Into My Darkroom and We’ll See What Develops” by Billy St. John Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 27 through 29, at the Olde Glory Theatre in Seward. Evening performances start at 7 p.m. and Saturday afternoon’s show begins at 2 p.m. For tickets, contact Rena at (402) 366-6368 or krqk.89@gmail.com.
Sports
Concordia's women's and men's basketball teams will host the first round of the GPAC tournament tonight. The women play Midland at 6 p.m., while the men host Northwestern at 8 p.m. at Walz Arena.
Subdistrict basketball results
Centennial 32, Freeman 25 - the Broncos will play Tri County Thursday, Feb. 27, at Wilber-Clatonia for a trip to a district final
Malcolm 60, Milford 59 (OT) - the Clippers will play Lincoln Christian Thursday, Feb. 27, at Lincoln Southeast with a trip to districts on the line
