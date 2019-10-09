Welcome to Wednesday, Oct. 9. Here is some news and events to know about as we get closer to Friday...
Country Bumpkins opens in Milford
Country Bumpkins has kicked off its third year of business and second year with a haunted house.
Owner and Milford native Tina Strinz said she started Country Bumpkins on a whim.
“I bought the house and my dad used to have his business, which is where my haunted house is right now. I had these empty buildings sitting there thinking that I should really be doing something with them,” she said.
Strinz said someone she knew mentioned to her she could grow pumpkins and use her buildings for craft shows.
“I tried the craft stuff probably four or five times but just really couldn’t get it to take off,” Strinz said.
Eventually someone else recommended a haunted house. The haunted house is in its second year.
The pumpkin patch opened for its third year on Sept. 14. Strinz said there have been some changes at the pumpkin patch including moving the bounce house into a building for safety reasons.
Strinz said she tries to ask the kids what their favorite thing is before they leave.
“Most of the time we hear bounce house, corn pit and the goats,” she said.
Strinz said her favorite is seeing families enjoy themselves.
“I like to be out in the country and I like to be outside. Just seeing other people enjoy that is good,” she said.
Country Bumpkins is located at 2325 O St. Road by Milford. The patch is open Fridays 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays noon to 8 p.m. or until it gets dark. The haunted house will be open Fridays and Saturdays from 8 p.m. to midnight. The haunted house will be open Oct. 31, but not the pumpkin patch.
Coming up soon:
National Depression Screening Day is Oct. 10. Blue Valley Behavioral Health will offer screenings to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are also resource tools online at bvh.net. Click on Screening Options/Online Screenings. For more info, call (402) 643-3343.
Concordia University's music department will host a fall festival Oct. 12 at 5:30 p.m. with a fall hymn festival. The performance will take place at St. John's Lutheran Church.
The Malcolm Field of Dreams will host its annual Halloween fun run Oct. 26, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The deadline for registering is tomorrow, Oct. 10 and costs $15 per runner to receive a shirt. Register at www.run.signup/Race/NE/Malcolm/MalcolmFieldofDreamHalloweenFunRun. A free-will donation breakfast will be held from 8-11 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church on race day.
The Kiwanis Club of Seward will host its annual Empty Bowls Luncheon Oct. 15 at Harvest Hall from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $25 and available at Jones Bank, Cattle Bank and Union Bank.
Scoreboard
Softball: Seward beats Blue River 13-3 but loses to Wayne 2-0 in subdistricts and will wait to see who and where they'll play in a district final.
District play starts for Class C today. Centennial plays Aquinas and Milford plays Wilber-Clatonia at 11 a.m. in Fairbury. Malcolm plays Raymond Central at 1 p.m. in the same district. Finals are Thursday.
Volleyball: Aurora def. Seward, 25-19, 25-14, 12-25, 16-25, 21-19
Centennial def. Cross County 25-12, 22-25, 25-21, 26-24
Malcolm def. Weeping Water, 25-11, 25-10, 25-11
Cross country: Malcolm's boys' team recorded a perfect score at the ECNC meet to win the title, and the girls were just one point away from their team championship.
