Man hit by car after fleeing drug stop
One man was hit by interstate traffic Thursday afternoon after fleeing a traffic stop. He was pronounced dead shortly after being transported by helicopter to Seward Memorial Hospital.
Around 3:15 p.m. Feb. 13, a Seward County sheriff's deputy stopped an Illinois-plated vehicle at mile marker 385 near the Pleasant Dale interchange on Interstate 80.
According to a press release from the Seward County Sheriff's Office, a search of the vehicle yielded a large amount of narcotics. The driver and sole occupant fled on foot into eastbound lanes of traffic. He continued into westbound traffic and was struck by a passenger vehicle. No one in that vehicle was injured.
The man's name has not been released, pending notification of family.
Since the man was detained by deputies at the time of the accident, Nebraska statute requires a grand jury hear the case. An investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol has been requested.
More information will be shared as it becomes available.
Senior Center schedules Valentine’s Day party
The Seward Senior Center will host its annual Valentine’s Day party Friday, Feb. 14, beginning at 1 p.m. The new king and queen of hearts will be crowned during the festivities.
Organ donation topic of speakers
“Organ Donation & Transplantation: Saying ‘Yes’ to Saving Lives” will be presented by Emily Niebrugge and Erika Arp Friday, Feb. 14, at noon in the Seward Family Medical Center lower level Vahle Conference Room for its Fridays for You program. Light lunch will be served; RSVP by Feb. 7 to (402) 646-4707 or email shana.glover@mhcs.us.
Learn to use the online index
The Seward County Genealogical Society is having a session on how to access and use the online Nebraska death certificate index on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 2 p.m. at the Seward Memorial Library. The index listings include over 1.4 million names covering the years 1904 to 1968. Research tips and aids will be provided. The session is open to the public. Feel free to bring a computer.
Heart health focus of speaker
Nicki Briggs of Memorial Health Care Systems will be at the Seward Senior Center Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 12:30 p.m. to talk about heart health.
Library hosts midweek movies
Come to the Seward Memorial Library at 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, to enjoy a newly released feature film on the big screen located in the lower level. For the specific title of this movie and other information, call the library at (402) 643-3318.
