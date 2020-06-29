Fireworks are available for sale but be careful with them.
Summer is construction season
Highway maintenance will alter the traffic flow on both Highway 15 and Highway 34.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation is chip sealing sections of both highways, which will reduce traffic to a single lane in stretches along those roads. Cars may be stopped and will follow a pilot car.
Construction on Highway 34 will start east of Malcolm when the highway changes from four to two lanes and work its way west. The construction on Highway 15 will start near Seward and go towards the Butler County line.
Following completion of the construction on Highways 15 and 34, crews will then chip seal Highway 34 from Seward to Utica and 364th Road between Highway 34 and Goehner.
Plum Creek Park hosts baseball
The Seward junior and senior teams hosted games this weekend at Plum Creek Park. The seniors defeated Crete-Milford 6-2 Friday night, while the juniors dropped both ends of a double header to Bennington Sunday afternoon, 20-0 and 12-2.
Corona-counter
The total of COVID-19 cases has risen by 2 cases in the Four Corners District as of June 24:
York County has one new case for a total of 40 cases. Of the 40, 37 have recovered.
Seward County has one new case for a total of 34 cases, and recovered individuals have increased to 28.
Butler County remains at 52 cases, and 46 have recovered.
Polk County remains at 11 cases and all have recovered.
The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 137, and 122 of those have recovered.
For questions or more information about COVID-19, call Four Corners at (402) 362-2621, email info@fourcorners.ne.gov or visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov.
Reading program underway
With the unique summer situation, the Seward Memorial Library will have its Summer Reading Program online only. Readers of all ages can log their reading online at READERZONE.com or by using the READERZONE app. This summer’s theme, Imagine Your Story, features fairy tales with dragons, unicorns, wee folk, centaurs and gryffins.
The program began June 1 and ends on July 31. Instructions are available on the library’s website and social media. For more information, email info@sewardlibrary.org or call (402) 643-3318.
You can still run this year
Do you still want to be part of the Optimist Club’s Fourth of July run? The Seward Optimist Club is offering options for a Fourth of July 2-mile or 10K (6.2 miles) virtual walk or run.
Entry is $10 for either race with children 10 and under free with paid adult. Online registration may be done at getmeregistered.com; enter Seward in search bar. Registration is required for each runner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.