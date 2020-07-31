Harry Potter, the character, was born on July 31, 1980. That's right, the children's book character is 40. Have a great Friday!
Graduation weekend
The Milford Class of 2020 finally gets its graduation ceremony, which will happen tonight at 6 p.m.
Seward High School and Malcolm High School Classes of 2020 hold their ceremonies on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. Concordia University also holds its adjusted ceremony on Saturday, this in the afternoon at 2 p.m.
Catch a game
Seward's hosting another softball tournament this weekend at Plum Creek Park, involving teams from around the region.
Entrance closed
The Highway 15 entrance into the Seward Cemetery is closed until August 10 due to construction. Visitors can still access the cemetery from the Fourth St. entrance.
Election timing
Early Thursday morning President Trump floated the idea of delaying November's general election due to coronavirus concerns. The Nebraska delegation of lawmakers rejected that idea.
Among those who spoke publicly was Senator Ben Sasse, who agreed with Rep. Don Bacon's tweet stating "We are not going to delay the elections and there should be no talk about it ... period." Rep. Jeff Fortenberry lent his voice by stating, "Elections in Nebraska, either in person or by mail, are secure."
