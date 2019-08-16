Best First Day Ever at Milford
Milford Jr./Sr. High held The Best First Day Ever Aug. 15 as students returned for their first day of classes, though they didn't spend much time in class. Teachers and staff had one goal for the day: make it the best first day ever. The day included a citywide scavenger hunt with 24 challenges students had to complete in groups. One of them? Use your bodies to spell out "Milford." A teacher with each group then took a photo and uploaded it through an app. The first team to complete all the challenges won.
SCC cuts ribbon on Prairie Hall
Southeast Community College in Milford held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tours of its new residence hall, Prairie Hall, the morning of Aug. 15. The hall will house 149 students in suite-style rooms. The hall is the Milford campus' first new dorm since Pioneer Hall opened in 1991. Read more in next week's Milford Times.
Today:
Guard to celebrate Airborne Day: National Airborne Day is set for Friday, Aug. 16, in Seward. The Nebraska National Guard airborne exercise is scheduled to start the day off at 9:30 a.m. at the Seward Municipal Airport south of town. A reception will follow at the Nebraska National Guard Museum (201 N. Eighth Street) that will feature current and former airborne soldiers and airmen. The day marks the 1940 mass jump at Fort Benning, Georgia, off the Test Platoon to validate airborne operations in the United States military.
Tomorrow:
Annual archaeology show comes to Seward: The Nebraska Archaeological Society will hold its annual show Saturday, Aug. 17, at Harvest Hall in Seward. The show includes artifact displays, flint knapping demonstrations and the opportunity to have a professional identify items. Admission is $5 for adults, with children under age 12 admitted for free. More information is available at https://sites.google.com/site/webnas/home.
