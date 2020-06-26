The weekend's in sight. Here's some headlines to help you get there.
Football delay
On Thursday the National Football League canceled its Hall of Fame Game and delayed Hall of Fame inductions until 2021.
It's the first on-field pre-season football game to get canceled due to the novel coronavirus. The Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers were scheduled to kick-off the pre-season slate with the August 6 exhibition.
New case
A new Seward County resident tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week, bringing the county's total to 34 cases, according to numbers provided by Four Corners Health Department.
Of those 34 total cases, 28 have fully recovered.
This comes as confirmed cases skyrocket nationwide. Neighboring Lancaster County, for example, had 16 new confirmed cases on Wednesday alone.
Beautiful
This Saturday has been declared Keep Nebraska Beautiful Day by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
The drive for the decision was made by Keep Nebraska Beautiful, with its affiliated nonprofits, to provide environmental education, litter cleanup, waste reduction and improved recycling to all Nebraskans.
At the drive-in
The Seward County Chamber & Development Partnership has planned a drive-in showing of the 1989 film Field of Dreams, staring Kevin Costner, at the Seward County Fairgrounds on July 10. A limited amount of pre-sale tickets will be made available at http://bit.ly/driveinseward starting Monday.
Additional tickets will be available at the gate the night of the movie, $25 per car, until the event sells out its 65-car limit. Snacks will be sold by the Rivoli Theatre. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early.
