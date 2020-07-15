It's Wednesday and time for the news you need to know.
Superintendent arrested
Centennial Public Schools superintendent Timothy DeWaard was arrested Monday by the Seward County Sheriff's Department on charges of child abuse and third-degree sexual assault following an investigation into charges involving a high-school aged student.
DeWaard was released on a $50,000 bond on Tuesday. The Centennial Board of Education informed community members on Tuesday morning that it was aware of DeWaard's arrest.
DeWaard's preliminary court date is set for Oct. 7.
New VP at SCC
Dr. Joel Michaelis has been named the new vice president at Southeast Community College, the school reported Tuesday. Michaelis replaces Dr. Dennis Headrick, who retired after 30 years at SCC.
Michaelis, who starts July 20 in Lincoln, comes from his post as vice president of academic affairs at Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College.
Concordia's diversity addition
Concordia University announced it is expanding its Multicultural Program to include a Commission on Racial and Ethnic Diversity that will provide additional resources and programs to support an environment on campus where racism continues to be addressed and prevented, as well as expanding cultural proficiency in and through the campus community.
