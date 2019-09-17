Wing Ding at Crete Eagles Club, 132 W. 12th Street, Crete
Date: Saturday, Sept. 21
Gates open: 4:30 p.m.
Cash bar: hosted by the Eagles Club
Wings: 12 for $15 or six for $7.50 (food guaranteed to first 400)
Music: 67 Flat will perform from 5 to 7 p.m.
Birds: Birds of a Feather auction to begin at 7 p.m.
After party: 8:30 to 11 p.m. $5 cover, featuring folk band Jarana
