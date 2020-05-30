Enjoy your weekend. Run around. Go pet some dogs. Rejoice because summer's almost here.
Accident in Friend
Nebraska State Patrol confirmed on Friday that two individuals -- Crystal Gerdes, 53, and Isaac Speece, 11 -- passed away from injuries suffered in a vehicle-pedestrian accident Thursday morning. Speece was in his wheelchair and Gerdes, his caretaker, were walking down Page Street in Friend when they were struck by a truck.
The Nebraska State Patrol reiterated the crash remains under investigation.
Book time
The Seward Memorial Library reopens on Monday, albeit with limited capacity and required masks. But at least that's coming back.
Hot dog!
Seward's latest downtown culinary novelty, SkyDogz, opened its new drive-thru on Friday. They're also available for catering and carryout orders in case you're curious about hotdogs covered in toppings.
Steady
The Four Corners Health Department stated Seward County remains firm at 28 cases of coronavirus and 19 people have recovered. That's that final update before the new Direct Health Measures get implemented on Monday.
