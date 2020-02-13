Foley stops by for Ag Growth Gathering
Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley addresses the crowd of about 100 people at the Ag Growth Gathering, hosted by Suhr and Lichty Insurance at Harvest Hall on Feb. 7. Foley was one of five panelists who spoke on agriculture-related topics, including politics, taxes, weather, liability and markets. Read more about each in the SCI’s Feb. 26 Agriculture section.
Here's who's running: filing deadline approaches
The deadline to file for election in 2020 is coming up fast.
Incumbents (current office holders who wish to run again) must file by Tuesday, Feb. 18, and non-incumbents (new candidates) must file by Monday, March 2.
County Clerk and Election Commissioner Sherry Schweitzer has not yet determined if each race will appear on the May 12 primary election ballot or if they will be forwarded to the general election ballot for Nov. 3.
That decision will be based on the number of candidates who file in each race.
As of Feb. 5 in Seward County, the following people have filed to run for office or are listed as incumbents. An * denotes an incumbent who has not yet filed for reelection.
County Commissioner
District 2—Becky Paulsen, Seward, incumbent (Republican); Darrell J. Zabrocki, Seward (Republican)
District 4—John Culver, Milford, incumbent (Republican)
Public Defender
No filings.
Seward City Council
(non-political)
Ward 1—Jessica Kolterman, incumbent
Ward 2—Chris Schmit,* incumbent; Erin Weides
Ward 3—John P. Singleton, incumbent
Ward 4—Jonathan Wilken, incumbent
Seward Airport
Authority
(non-political)
Two vacancies—Marvin Siefert,* incumbent; AJ Herrold,* incumbent; Erich H. Helge
City of Milford
(non-political)
Mayor—Patrick Kelley,* incumbent; Scott Bashore
Ward 1—Scott Bashore,* incumbent
Ward 2—Jason Stahl,* incumbent
Boards of Education
(Three vacancies each, non-political)
Centennial—Mark J. Avery, incumbent; Doug Cast, incumbent; Wayne Heine,* incumbent
Milford—Tony Roth, incumbent; Ned Pauley, incumbent; Craig Shaw,* incumbent
Seward—Jerry Rumery, incumbent; Paul Duer, incumbent; Ryne Seaman, incumbent
A continually updated list of Seward County candidate filings may be found at http://files.countyofsewardne.com/clerk/election/candidates.pdf or at the County Clerk’s Office in the Seward County Courthouse during normal business hours.
A list of statewide candidate filings is updated weekly by the Secretary of State’s office. It may be found at https://sos.nebraska.gov and includes legislative offices and regional boards.
Additional information for the May 12 primary and Nov. 3 general elections is also available at the sites listed above.
To contact the County Clerk’s Office or for more information on filing and filing fees, call (402) 643-2883.
To register to vote in Nebraska, visit https://www.nebraska.gov/apps-sos-voter-registration. Have your driver’s license or state identification card available before you begin the application.
Today:
Story time back by popular demand: Seward Memorial Library will host pre-3 story time on Thursdays through April from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Children under age 3 are welcome with an adult caregiver. No registration is required.
Register now for summer ball in Milford: Registration is open for the summer ball program in Milford. Forms are due to city hall by Wednesday, Feb. 12, and are available at www.milfordnerec.com. Contact city hall at (402) 761-3247 for more information.
Seminar covers estate planning basics: Rembolt Ludtke LLP Estate Planning Attorney will present on the basics of estate planning Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Greene Place in Seward. The seminar includes a focus on long term care planning rules and strategies, along with the importance of having power of attorney documents in place for you and your loved ones. A free breakfast is included. RSVP to (402) 643-9111.
Gomez makes senior center debut: Johnny Gomez will perform at the Seward Senior Center Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 1 p.m. to help celebrate the month’s birthdays and anniversaries. Gomez plays music ranging from polka to Big Band and adds comedy to his performances. He has played professionally since age 16.
Coming up:
Organ donation topic of speakers: “Organ Donation & Transplantation: Saying ‘Yes’ to Saving Lives” will be presented by Emily Niebrugge and Erika Arp Friday, Feb. 14, at noon in the Seward Family Medical Center lower level Vahle Conference Room for its Fridays for You program. Light lunch will be served; RSVP by Feb. 7 to (402) 646-4707 or email shana.glover@mhcs.us.
Senior Center schedules Valentine’s Day party: The Seward Senior Center will host its annual Valentine’s Day party Friday, Feb. 14, beginning at 1 p.m. The new king and queen of hearts will be crowned during the festivities.
