100-pound stop

Seward County K-9 Loki discovered a false floor in a vehicle traveling through Seward County on Interstate-80, which housed 100 pounds of marijuana, during a traffic stop on Tuesday, the Sheriff's office said in a statement.

Chief retiring

At Tuesday night's Seward City Council meeting the council members discussed an updated job description for the Seward Chief of Police position. Current police chief Alan Baldwin informed the council before their last meeting that he intends to retire from the position, effective August 4.

New cases

Seward County has experienced a spike in confirmed coronavirus cases. Ten new cases have been confirmed in the month of July, with two coming on Tuesday morning, Four Corners Health Department spokesperson Laura McDougall said.

There were just 33 confirmed cases in Seward County between the pandemic's start in early March and June.

