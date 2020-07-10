The storm came and went. Toss those branches and start your weekend with these news tidbits. If you need it, the city's burn pile is open this weekend. Check out the city's website for more information.
Seward weekend
Friday starts the "Spend The Weekend In Seward" campaign from the Seward County Chamber and Development Partnership. It's an effort to encourage local spending to not only Seward County residents, but also to those arriving for the 40-team softball tournament at Plum Creek Park, which begins Friday.
That includes the special drive-in theater showing of Field Of Dreams at the fairgrounds on Friday night at 9:15 p.m. Sidewalk sales are planned throughout town square on Saturday. The Rivoli theater has daily showings of The Goonies at 7 p.m. throughout the weekend, as well.
Big Ten only
The Big Ten Conference announced on Thursday that its member schools will play conference-only schedules for all fall sports. That applies to the Husker football, volleyball, soccer and cross country teams.
An updated schedule was not released. Nebraska's first conference football game on its current schedule is Sept. 5 against Purdue.
Jobless claims rise
According to a new federal jobs report, Nebraska jobless claims jumped to 6,143 from 4,203 the previous week. These new numbers, which Nebraska's State Labor Commissioner John Albin said mirrored that of other Midwestern states, come the same week Gov. Pete Ricketts reinstated job search requirements for those claiming benefits. Those requirements go into effect Sunday.
