It's July 28, also known as National Chocolate Milk Day.
School to start as planned
The Centennial School Board adopted a return to school resolution at a meeting July 27. School will start on site as planned Aug. 13. Students and staff will be required to wear masks, unless there is a medical reason not to. More information will be distributed to the district's family in the coming days.
Commissioners to meet
The Seward County Board of Commissioners meets this morning on the third floor of the courthouse. The meetings begin at 9 a.m. and are open to the public. For a look at the agenda, visit https://www.countyofsewardne.com/commissioners.
Reading challenge
Don't forget about Seward Memorial Library's summer reading kid challenge, ending Friday. Read and report your titles to the staff or online at www.sewardlibrary.org/summer-reading. Everyone who participates through July 31 will be entered in a random drawing in August for a variety of prizes.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Alcoholics Anonymous meets every Tuesday evening at 7:30 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, located at 1245 North Second Street in Seward. All are welcome.

