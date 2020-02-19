Centennial wrestled well at the district tournament Feb. 14 and 15, Coach Phil Payne said. The D2 tournament had some tough weight classes, but the Broncos did well, he said.
The Broncos are in Class D which will start competition Thursday, Feb. 20, at 4 p.m. at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
“We’re excited for Omaha,” Coach Phil Payne said.
Gaven Schernikau finished as the runner-up at 126 pounds. He pinned his way to the finals but lost 4-0 in the championship match. Shaye Wood of Central Valley is a returning state champion and beat Schernikau 4-0.
Tyson Rodewald (160) and Carson Fehlhafer (285) placed third.
“Tyson was the story of the tournament,” Payne said. “We knew his potential. He just needed to listen and simplify.”
He went 5-1 over the two days with four pins. Payne said he beat the seventh seed, sixth seed, fifth seed and fourth seed. His loss came to the top seed in the tournament.
“I think he got overlooked, but he didn’t surprise us,” Payne said.
Fehlhafer was 3-1 with three pins. Payne said his bracket included a state champion and two other returning state qualifiers.
“The sky’s the limit for him,” Payne said, adding that the sophomore moves and shoots more than many 285-pounders.
Fehlhafer also set the school record for pins in a season during the tournament.
Ryan Payne (132) and Keenan Kosek (120) placed fourth at their weights. Payne also recorded his 100th career win with a pin in the quarterfinals.
