For the first time since 2015, the Centennial football team will have to bounce back from a regular season loss. The Broncos lost to Battle Creek 15-13 Sept. 13.
Coach Evan Klanecky said CHS did a lot of good things in the loss, but turnovers and errors spelled defeat.
“We played really hard against an older, veteran Battle Creek team,” he said. "It's hard to come up with a loss that close."
One thing the Broncos didn't do as well was take advantage of the Battle Creek penalties, he said.
Centennial is still a young team and learning to make adjustments on the field, the coach said.
"We knew that," he said. "We love making their minds sweat as much as their bodies."
Davon Brees carried 14 times for 110 yards to lead Centennial’s ground game. Cooper Gierhan completed 12 of 26 passes for 257 yards and a touchdown. Caleb Horne caught seven passes for 118 yards.
Brees also led the defense with six solo tackles and six assists.
In looking back over the game, Klanecky said the offensive line stood out against an experienced four-man front from BC. Gierhan also played well at quarterback, although there were a couple plays he wanted back, the coach said.
"Mentally as a competitor, he's really mature," Klanecky said.
Keenan Kosek was the scout team player of the week, and Jayden Gumaer and Levye Grant earned that honor the week before.
Centennial (2-1) will travel to Sutton Friday, Sept. 20. The Mustangs’ offense is run heavy, and their defense is hard to run against. Klanecky said CHS will try to force the Mustangs into passing situations.
"We have to help each other out," he said. "We'll have to rally and outwork them. This group works tirelessly. They're all good teammates. They're super fun to be around."
“We will have to physically be ready,” Klanecky said. “There’s not a lot of smoke and mirrors with them. We will have to be ready.”
