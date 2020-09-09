A new opponent came to Seward Sept. 4 and went home in defeat. The Seward football team beat Omaha Gross 13-7 to celebrate homecoming.
“We’re super excited about the win,” Coach Jamie Opfer said. “Our defense came up time and time and time again. They made big-time plays and stops.”
Seward’s offense wasn’t clicking on all cylinders, he said, as plays weren’t connecting. However, the Jays kept playing hard and pulled out the win.
“We’re so happy to come out on top,” Opfer said.
Seward scored on a 65-yard pass from Gavin Sukup to Boone Duncan in the first quarter and extended the lead on a 41-yard Sukup to Zac Tonniges in the second quarter.
Omaha Gross cut into the lead on a 34-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.
Sukup intercepted an Omaha Gross pass near the end of the second quarter to stop a Cougar drive, and Kalen Knott made a game-saving stop on a fourth and six, Opfer said.
“We wanted to score a lot,” he said. “We were close on a lot.”
Sukup completed 17 of 34 passes for 227 yards. Bryce Piskorski caught four for 53 yards.
On defense, Knott finished with six solo tackles and one assist.
Opfer said the Jays will continue to work on becoming masters of their positions.
“We want to be one rung higher on the ladder,” he said.
The Jays (2-0) are scheduled to play Crete at Doane University Friday, Sept. 11. Crete canceled its Sept. 4 game at McCook because at least one player tested positive for COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.