The Seward softball team was 2-1 in the Crete Invitational Sept. 28, losing its opener 4-3 in Northwest but coming back to beat Scottsbluff 13-3 and Hastings 10-9.
Coach Rich Eber said the Bluejays are starting to hit the ball again, which is good to see as the postseason approaches.
In game one Saturday, the Jays played tough against a good team, Eber said. Seward led 3-2 going into the bottom of the sixth. Northwest scored one in the sixth and one in the bottom of the seventh to win.
“That was tough to swallow,” Eber said.
Claire Karel, Sydney Parra and Lauryn Parra had two hits each, with one of Lauryn Parra’s a home run. Sydney Parra took the loss in the circle, allowing three earned runs.
Seward recorded 15 hits in its win over Scottsbluff. Eber said the team bounced back well.
Haley Marshall was 3-4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Jordin Battaglia, Grace Hamling, Sydney Parra and Camden Peery had two hits each. Hamling drove in four runs.
Gillian Mettenbrink was the winning pitcher, throwing five innings and striking out six.
The Bluejays held off a seventh-inning rally by Hastings to win the final game of the tournament. Sydney Parra and Hannah Benedict had two hits each.
Eber said the SHS defense didn’t play as well, committing errors that allowed Hastings to stay close.
“We could have folded, but we kept battling,” Eber said. “It was a hard-fought, tough game.”
He said Sydney Parra pitched one of her best games, striking out six in seven innings.
“That was the first time we’d beaten them in four years,” Eber said.
Seward started the week with a 16-0 win over Columbus Lakeview Sept. 23, scoring 10 runs in the second inning. Hamling drove in four and was 2-2 with two doubles. Marshall was 1-2 with a home run and three RBIs.
On Sept. 24, the Jays defeated Grand Island Central Catholic 7-6. Hamling hit two more doubles and was 3-4. Sydney Parra struck out 10.
“The score was closer than the game,” Eber said.
Seward (14-8) was slated to play Omaha Burke Sept. 30 and Schuyler Oct. 1, but both games were cancelled because of weather conditions. The Central Conference tournament is set for Friday, Oct. 4. District play starts Oct. 7.
