Verle D. Finke
Nov. 1, 1954 – June 19, 2020
Verle Dwight Finke was born Nov. 1, 1954, near Garland to Herman Johannes Frederich and Hilda Helena (Wellmann) Finke and passed away June 19, 2020, in Lincoln at the age of 65 years, 7 months and 18 days. Verle was baptized Nov. 19, 1954, and confirmed on May 4, 1969, at Christ Lutheran Church, Lincoln.
Verle grew up in Lincoln where he attended school and graduated from Lincoln East High School with the Class of 1973. He then attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where he received his bachelor’s degree from the School of Journalism. Verle was united in marriage to Jean Landgren on Nov. 15, 1976, and she and their infant daughter, Melissa, passed away on Jan. 25, 1988.
Verle began working at NET shortly after graduation in television production. He held this position for 40 years. On Oct. 28, 1995, he was united in marriage to Kathy Lynn Christensen at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Lincoln. To this union, two children were born, a daughter, Taylor, and son, Josh. The couple made their home southwest of Malcolm. Verle loved to fly his hot-air balloon named Skydreamer and also traveling, which included two trips to New Zealand, China, Japan and the British Islands. He also enjoyed reading science fiction, woodworking and working on many projects on their 100-year-old house. Verle loved his family and was so proud of his children. He was a long-time member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Malcolm, where he served as an elder, as congregational vice president in the men’s group and sang in the choir. He volunteered on many projects at the church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jean, and daughter, Melissa; four brothers, Robert, Noel, Calvin and wife Sandra and Orin Finke; and great-nephew, Douglas Roth, Jr.
Survivors cherishing his memory include his wife, Kathy, Malcolm; daughter, Taylor Finke, Lincoln; son, Josh Finke, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho; parents-in-law, Don and Jean Christensen; sister-in-law, Dee Micheel; three brothers-in-law, Kirk and wife Audrey Christensen, Greg and wife Mary Jo Christensen and Randy Christensen; nephew, Robert Finke; four nieces, Christy Finke, Patty and husband Larry Morgan, Sherri and husband Doug Roth and Kari Micheel; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
Graveside service and inurnment was June 29 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Malcolm. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church (organ restoration) or Malcolm Public Schools Fine Arts Foundation. Condolences may be left for the family at zabkafuneralhome.com.