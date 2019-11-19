Timothy A. Otte
March 29, 1957 – Nov. 10, 2019
Timothy A. Otte was born March 29, 1957, to Reinhold and Leona (Prigge) Otte in Stromsburg. He attended school in Surprise and then Rising City, graduating from Rising City High School in 1976. He then earned his bachelor of arts degree in accounting from Concordia College (now university) in Seward. Tim worked at Tenneco (Walker Manufacturing) as a master scheduler for over 40 years. He did lawn care and snow removal with his best friend Dave Gleisberg. In his free time he enjoyed watching Nebraska women’s basketball. He especially liked to spend time with friends and family. He was always ready to help others whenever he was needed. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Rising City and a member of Fast Breakers Fan Club for Nebraska women’s basketball.
Tim passed away Nov. 10, 2019, in Seward at the age of 62 years, 7 months and 12 days.
He is survived by his father, Reinhold Otte of Seward; sisters, Teresa Otte of David City and Bonnie (Roger) Topil of Rising City; nieces, Kim (Andrew) Lewis of Roca and Kristy Topil of Lincoln; special friend, Diane Rohren of Lincoln; and beloved cat, Tigger.
Tim was preceded in death by his mother, Leona Otte.
A service was held Nov. 14, 2019, at Grace Lutheran Church in Seward, with the Rev. David Schultz officiating. Casketbearers were Dave Gleisberg, Tom Otte, Tony Sabatka, Troy Osborne, Scott Prigge, Cole Rohren, Andrew Lewis and Glen Roebke. Interment was in the Faith Lutheran Cemetery West in Rising City. Memorial contributions may be made to Concordia University, Grace Lutheran Church in Seward, Faith Lutheran Church in Rising City, Seward County Historical Society Museum in Goehner or the donor’s choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.volzkefuneralhome.com.