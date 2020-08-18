Rev. Alvin J. Bruenger
April 6, 1934 – Aug. 12, 2020
Rev. Alvin James Bruenger, of Seward, was born April 6, 1934, to Arthur and Marie (Mauderly) Bruenger in Great Bend, Kansas. He attended school at Concordia High School in Seward and St. John's Academy in Winfield, Kansas, graduating in 1954. He then attended Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, Missouri, receiving his B.S.A. in 1959 and his M.S.T. in 1969. On June 15, 1969, Al was united in marriage to Patricia Wiltse at St. John Lutheran Church in Lyons. Al was a pastor serving at Cordova/Goehner from 1959 to 1964, Trinity Lutheran in Madison, from 1964 to 1972, Good Shepherd Lutheran in Fremont, from 1972 to 1978 and Immanuel Lutheran in Oakley, Kansas, from 1978 until he retired in 1996. After he retired, Al remained active filling in vacancies in Kansas, including Colby, Hill City, Scott City, Hoxie, Atwood and McCook, Nebraska.
Al was an active member of his community, participating in Fremont Cosmopolitan Club, Oakley Lions Club, Booster Club, Ministerial Alliance, and Cub Scouts. He served as a board member for LCMS Nebraska North Board of Directors, Rural Ministry, Lutheran Family Services and Fick Fossil and History Museum. He also served as the pastoral counselor for LWML, Nebraska North. In his free time, he enjoyed photography, cars and camping. In 2015, he and Pat moved to Seward, where he was a member of St. John Lutheran.
Al passed away on Aug. 12, 2020, in Seward, at the age of 86. He is survived by his wife, Pat Bruenger; and children and grandchildren, Adam (Jennifer) Bruenger, Joslyn and Sabastian of Conway, Arkansas, Amy (Jonathan) Lobmeyer, Madalyn and Lydia of Seward, Aaron (Jenny) Bruenger, Knute, Annie, and Ingrid of Rochester, Minnesota, Andrew (Colleen) Bruenger, Elizabeth and Triniti of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Alex (Angela) Bruenger of Blanco, Texas. Al was proceeded in death by his parents, Arthur and Marie Bruenger; and his brother, Ken Bruenger.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Orphan Grain Train, Lutheran Hour Ministries, Lead-A-Child or the donor's choice. A funeral service is at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20 at St. John Lutheran Church in Seward. Inurnment will be at a later date at St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery in Lyons. Condolences may be left for the family at www.volzkefuneralhome.com.