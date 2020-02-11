Ramona Pozehl
Oct. 3, 1928 – Feb. 6, 2020
Ramona Pozehl was born Oct. 3, 1928, in rural Seward to Fred J. and Agnes (Hannon) Wall and passed away Feb. 6, 2020, at the age of 91 years, 4 months and 3 days. Ramona grew up in the Seward area and attended Seward High School, graduating with the class of 1946.
On Feb. 26, 1950, Ramona was united in marriage to Alfred Pozehl in Seward, and to this union three sons were born, Kenneth, Steven and Stanley. Ramona was a homemaker. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Garland.
Ramona was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Agnes Wall; husband, Alfred Pozehl; son, Kenneth Pozehl; brothers, John Wall and Julius Wall; two sisters, Isabel Nobbman and Winifred Andrew; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Clarence and Aloha Pozehl and Elvira and Tom Leininger.
Survivors cherishing her memory include her sons, Steven Pozehl and wife Susan of Lincoln and Stanley Pozehl and wife Jill of Austin, Arkansas; daughter-in-law, Chris Pozehl of Wichita, Kansas; grandchildren, Clint (Amanda) Pozehl, Cynthia Pozehl and Cameron Pozehl; step-grandchildren, Jason (Rachael) Seeman and Ben (Jaime) Seeman; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Marlin and Dolores Pozehl of Seward and Roger and Doris Pozehl of Texas; nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Mighty Fortress Lutheran Church in Seward, with the Rev. Daniel Schroeder officiating. A private family inurnment and graveside service will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church in Garland. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zabkafuneralhome.com.