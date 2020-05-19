Phillip B. Payne
July 18, 1949 – April 30, 2020
Phillip Payne was born in Seward on July 18, 1949, to David and Ruth Payne, Gresham. He graduated from Gresham High School and served in the U.S. Navy from 1968 to 1974. After graduating from Benjamin Franklin University, Washington, D.C., he became a certified public accountant in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
Phil passed away at his home in Arlington County, Virginia, on Thursday, April 30, 2020, from mesothelioma cancer. He is survived by his wife, Beth, Arlington; and two children, Tyler and Griffin Payne, Richmond, Virginia.
Survivors also include his brother, David Payne, Loveland, Colorado; and sisters, Eunice Reinke, Lincoln, Letitia Payne, Winter Haven, Florida, Lucy Lorence, Plattsmouth, and Bonnie Liedtke, Gresham, and many nieces and nephews.
A private service was held at the Murphy Funeral Home, Arlington, Virginia.