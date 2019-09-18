Patricia M. Miers
Nov. 5, 1948 – Sept. 10, 2019
Patricia Mae Miers was born Nov. 5, 1948, in Lincoln, the daughter of Walter William and Doris Jean (Snodgrass) Soflin, and passed away Sept. 10, 2019, in Omaha at the age of 70 years, 10 months and 5 days. Patricia grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she attended school until moving back to Seward with her family her junior year of high school. She graduated from Seward High School with the class of 1967.
On June 17, 1967, Patricia married Buster Miers at the Seward United Methodist Church. After their marriage, the family lived in various places including Denver, Pennsylvania, Mississippi and Omaha, where Buster worked as a dispatcher. The family settled in Omaha in 1994, where Pat worked various jobs including an advertising company. She later worked at Werner Enterprises Inc. for 15 years and retired in 2018.
Pat enjoyed reading books as well as her Kindle and iPad. She loved spending time with her family; it was her life. Pat enjoyed traveling, trying new things, going out to eat and cooking.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Donna (Bob) Thomas and Shirley Thomas; brother-in-law, Bill Swanson; and sister-in-law, Linda Miers.
Survivors cherishing her memory include her husband, Buster of Omaha; children, Jeffrey and wife Monica Miers of Aurora, Colorado, and Rebecca and husband Robert Samuelson of Omaha; grandchildren, Bridger Miers, Grayson Miers, Makayla Samuelson and Matthew Samuelson; siblings, Dolly Swanson of Tucson, Arizona, Bev (Sam) Schluckebier of Seward, Mike (Myra) Soflin of Seward, Steve (Lori) Soflin of Seward and Deanna Soflin of Lincoln; brothers-in-law, Rick Thomas of Connecticut and Steve Miers of Lincoln; step-brother, Mark Bogert of Seward; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
A memorial service was held Sept. 14, 2019, at Zabka Funeral Home in Seward, with the Rev. Kyle Soflin officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the University of Nebraska Medical Center Burn Unit or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zabkafuneralhome.com.