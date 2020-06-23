Norman E. Schulz
July 12, 1923 – June 15, 2020
Norman Eugene Schulz was born July 12, 1923, in Seward County to Daniel and Martha (Tempel) Schulz and passed away on June 15, 2020, in Seward at the age of 96 years, 11 months and 3 days. Norm grew up in the Goehner area where he attended and graduated from Goehner High School with the Class of 1941.
Norm studied business at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln for one year. He then entered military service and was sent to the University of Southern California to take accelerated courses. After a semester at USC, Norm enrolled in a Navy College Training Program which made him an officer and paid his tuition at USC. Norm also finished the first year of an MBA program at Harvard Business School. In 1942, he was drafted and took basic training with the Coast Guard, but he eventually joined the U.S. Navy on March 23, 1944. Norm’s first assignment with the Navy was a PT boat squadron in the South Pacific, where he served as the supply officer. His next assignment was to a supply ship that ran between Okinawa and China. Norm was honorably discharged in 1946.
On June 27, 1947, Norm was united in marriage to Jean Elizabeth Beck in Goehner. To this union two children were born, Beth and Neil. In June of 1950, Norm enrolled in the Nebraska State Trade School in Milford. After graduating from Milford, Norm, Loren Dobson, Neal Smith and Marv Pollock formed a corporation that built houses in the Seward and Lincoln areas. In the 1970s, he obtained his real estate license. Norm’s real estate career spanned 40 years. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Norm enjoyed golfing, fishing and just being around people. He was a longtime member of the Kiwanis Club of Seward and the Friedens United Church of Christ in Seward.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jean (2011); two brothers, Kenneth and Roland; and two sisters-in-law, Nancy Schulz and Caryl Schulz.
Norm is survived by his two children and their spouses, Beth and husband Dan Bahensky, Kearney, and Neil and wife Jeanette Schulz, Seward; six grandchildren and their spouses, Elizabeth Lydiatt, Brooke Schulz-Garcia and husband Luke, Nathan Bahensky and wife Brenda, Blake Schulz and wife Parwana Noorzad-Schulz, Ross Bahensky and wife Darcy and Bridget Matthiessen and husband Shawn; 13 great-grandchildren, Hannah Lydiatt, Lauren Lydiatt, Bria Schulz, Jase Ramirez, Haven Garcia, Clare Bahensky, Nora Bahensky, Benjamin Bahensky, Sutton Matthiessen, Maddie Matthiessen, Breck Matthiessen, Georgianna Bahensky and Leo Bahensky; two brothers, Marvin “Pee Wee” Schulz and wife Marilyn and Lloyd Schulz; sister-in-law, Sara Schulz; and special friend, Karen Nienhuesser.
A memorial service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward with the Rev. Gwen Hurst officiating. A private family inurnment and graveside service will follow at the Mound Prairie Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the family for future designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zabkafuneralhome.com.