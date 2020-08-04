Loran W. Kudlacek
Aug. 18, 1949 – July 30, 2020
Loran William Kudlacek was born Aug. 18, 1949, in David City, Nebraska to Arthur and Adeline (Svoboda) Kudlacek and passed away at his residence on July 30, 2020, at the age of 70 years, 11 months and 12 days.
Loran lived on the family farm in rural David City his entire life. He attended Country School District #77 through the seventh grade and attended eighth grade at District #23. Loran graduated from Aquinas High School with the Class of 1967. In December of 1967, Loran attended basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. In January of 1968, he attended Tech School at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, Illinois, where he graduated with honors as a jet engine mechanic. Loran served six years in the Air National Guard in Lincoln and he was honorably discharged on Sept. 25, 1973. He was awarded the Air Reserve Meritorious Service Medal Ribbon and the Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon.
Loran was united in marriage on Nov. 18, 1972, to Marlene Potter at Dwight Assumption Catholic Church and to this union two sons were born. Loran was a member of Rejda Post #243 Legion in Brainard and was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Loran farmed the family farm his entire life. He loved to farm; it was his true passion in life. His favorite time of year was harvest, running the latest John Deere combine. He had a love for machinery and a gift to repair anything mechanical. Countless hours were spent in his shop building projects like custom hay equipment, planters and a snow blower. Many of times he brought brand new equipment home and immediately started a “field modification” to enhance it. It seemed he could build or repair just about anything with his lathe, press, mill and welding equipment, often building things that could be readily purchased for the sake of the challenge.
He enjoyed bow hunting, coyote hunting, bass fishing, shooting sporting clays and flying model airplanes. He enjoyed travel when it didn’t get in the way of farming. He enjoyed his many vacations including Hawaii, Alaska, England, France and Czech Republic.
Loran is survived by his wife, Marlene, David City; two sons, Cory Kudlacek and wife Kay, David City, Chad Kudlacek and wife Amy, Hastings; two grandchildren, Carson Loran and Morgan; two sisters, Nancy Laurent and husband Herman, Springdale, Arkansas, Beverly Machacek and husband Ronald, Weston.
Mass of Christian burial was Aug. 3 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Brainard with a graveside service and interment in the church cemetery. Military honors were provided by the U.S. Air Force and the Brainard American Legion Rejda Post #273. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Kudlacek family for future designations. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zabkafuneralhome.com.