June M. Woebbecke
Feb. 21, 1932 – Sept. 10, 2019
June Marie Woebbecke was born Feb. 21, 1932, in Seward to John Henry and Leone Almeda Pearl (Pool) Lohmeier and passed away Sept. 10, 2019, in Seward at age 87. June grew up on the family farm northwest of Pleasant Dale, where she attended country school and later graduated from Pleasant Dale High School with the class of 1950.
June was confirmed at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Pleasant Dale, in 1952. On May 20, 1953, June was united in marriage to Lloyd George Woebbecke at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, and together they raised four children, Candy, Larry, Crystal and Marilyn. After the couple’s marriage they moved into Pleasant Dale, where June was a stay-at-home mom for many years. In the early 70s, she began working as a teacher’s aide at Pleasant Dale Elementary School. In 1979, June began working as a secretary at the Nebraska Department of Labor before retiring in 1993.
June loved working in her flower garden, reading, baking and cooking. June loved being with her family and babysitting her grandchildren whenever possible. She enjoyed collecting glassware, decorative plates and antiques. June was a longtime member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lloyd (1998); parents-in-law, August and Martha Woebbecke; and sister and brother-in-law, Doris and Lawrence Woebbecke.
Survivors cherishing her memory include her four children, Candy Avery of Gretna, Larry Woebbecke of Pleasant Dale, Crystal “Chris” Woebbecke of Milford and Marilyn Schlake and husband Gayle of Cortland; six grandchildren, Brandon Avery and wife April, Shawn Avery and fiancé Maureen Wardian, Dylan Murray, Nichole Thorp and husband Ethan, Lindsey Smith and husband Eli and Kelsey Bradbury and husband Jason; five great-grandchildren, Brock Avery, Wyatt Avery, Elaina Thorp, Aletta Thorp and Troy Smith; two brothers, Harold Lohmeier and Alden Lohmeier and wife Deb; sister-in-law, Doris Hartmann and husband Bill; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
A funeral service was held Sept. 16, 2019, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward, with the Rev. Heather Brown officiating. A graveside service and interment were in the Pleasant Dale Cemetery.