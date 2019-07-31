Jerry L. Cain
April 6, 1957 – July 7, 2019
Jerry Loren Cain was born April 6, 1957, in Seward to Loren Ernest and Betty Jean (Mika) Cain and passed away July 7, 2019, in Grand Island at the age of 62 years, 3 months and 1 day.
Jerry grew up in Utica and graduated from Centennial High School in 1975. Following high school, Jerry served in the U.S. Marine Corps. After his military service, Jerry attended the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. Jerry enjoyed sports and was an avid Husker fan. Jerry was a history buff and knowledgeable in a wide variety of historical events.
Jerry is survived by his sisters, Sheryl and husband Jeffrey Adler and Dawn and husband Tom Neal; nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, great-great nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Loren and Betty Jean Cain; brothers, David Cain and Larry Cain; and sister, Terry Cain.
A graveside services with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at the Utica Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zabkafuneralhome.com.