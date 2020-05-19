Janice R. Rolfsmeier
Dec. 19, 1933 – May 14, 2020
Janice Ruth Rolfsmeier was born Dec. 19, 1933, in Seward, to Clyde and Gertrude (Mailand) Gillan and passed away May 14, 2020, at the age of 86 years, 4 months and 25 days.
Janice grew up in Seward, where she attended school and was a cheerleader at Seward High School. She graduated with the Class of 1951. Janice was a teacher at Star School for one year.
On Nov. 22, 1953, Janice married Donald Rolfsmeier at United Presbyterian Church in Seward, and their marriage was blessed with four children; Lori Sue, Douglas Paul, Cindy Jo and Julie Ann. Janice loved to cook and entertain family and friends. She made the best Thanksgiving dressing, fried chicken and oyster stew. Jan and Don enjoyed traveling to California when the kids were younger. They later traveled to Europe and Mexico and ventured out on an Alaskan cruise, as well. She was an avid Husker fan, attending football and basketball games for many years.
Janice was a long-time member of St. John Lutheran Church, where she served on the Altar Guild, Cradle Roll ministry and several Bible study groups. She was also a member of P.E.O. Chapter CC, two different bridge clubs and a coffee group known as the “Flabby Gabbys.”
Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Gertrude Gillan; husband, Don, in 2016; daughter, Cindy Forney, in 2015; and brother-in-law, Tex Harvey, in 2018.
Survivors include her son, Doug and wife Wendy Rolfsmeier of Seward; two daughters, Lori and husband Ron Wehenkel of Fremont and Julie and husband John Weller of Spokane, Washington; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Betty and Jack Aegerter and Bev Harvey; stepmother, Ruby Rolfsmeier; grandchildren, Stacy and husband Scott Walker, Travis Wehenkel, Bailey and husband Brandon Jisa, Grant Rolfsmeier, Peter Weller, Lexi Weller and Adam and wife Brittany Forney; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the COVID-19 response fund for Legacy Fund for Seward County or to the Rolfsmeier family for future designations. A private family service was May 18 at St. John Lutheran Church with interment at the Seward Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at zabkafuneralhome.com.