Helen A. Sommerer
May 12, 1942 – Jan. 9, 2020
Helen Ann Sommerer, daughter of Cecil and Charlotte (Sharrah) Anderson, was born May 12, 1942, in Ogallala and passed away Jan. 9, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk at the age of 77 years, 7 months and 28 days. Helen grew up in Ogallala, working as a car hop and a babysitter before moving to Kearney. In Kearney, Helen met Terry Shultz while working at Footes Cafe. Helen and Terry were married in 1966 and adopted a baby boy, Steven, in 1969. After Terry’s unexpected death, Helen moved to Seward where she met James Sommerer. Married in 1971, Jim and Helen made Seward their home. They enjoyed camping trips with Steve and spending time with family. Helen enjoyed Elvis Presley, gardening, reading, puzzles, playing cards, “Dancing with the Stars” and going to see Joseph Hall, an Elvis impersonator.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, James Sommerer; husband, Terry Shultz; her parents, Cecil and Charlotte Anderson; sisters, Verla, Velva, Vaneta and Linda; brothers, Richard and Larry; brother-in-law, Ronnie Sommerer; two nephews, one great-niece and one great-great nephew.
Helen is survived by her son, Steven (Jewel) Shultz; stepdaughters, Melody Yeary, Valerie Spanos-Yeary and Christina (Roger) Maner; sister, Phyllis (Darwin) Terpstra; sister-in-laws, Janice Anderson, Joan Anderson and Donna Mock; brother-in-law, Rollie (Marcia) Sommerer; 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 1 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward, with the family receiving friends from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Robert Perry officiating. A graveside service and interment will follow in Seward Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sommerer family for future designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zabkafuneralhome.com.