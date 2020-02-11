Gary J. Kovar
March 7, 1933 – Feb. 6, 2020
Gerard J. “Gary” Kovar of Garland was born March 7, 1933, in Seward County to Cyrill F. and Bessie (Hromas) Kovar and passed away Feb. 6, 2020, in Lincoln at the age of 86 years, 10 months and 30 days. Gary attended country school through the eighth grade, then entered Garland High School and graduated with the class of 1950. He helped his father on the farm and worked for neighbors before entering and serving in the Army from 1953 to 1955.
Gary married the love of his life, Vi Ackerman, on June 23, 1956, and to this union, three children were born, Ken, Kim and Brenda. Gary worked at Cushman Motors for 38 years and then tended llamas for 20 years. He loved working in his garden as well as working on anything with engines; he could fix anything. Gary enjoyed woodworking, bowling, going fishing with his kids and spoiling his grandchildren. He loved to cook and eat anything chocolate.
Gary restored his father’s first tractor and enjoyed taking it to antique tractor shows and being with friends. Gary and Vi took many bus tours in their retirement years. He had been to all but three states in the United States. He enjoyed every trip to the fullest. Gary loved helping people, doing whatever needed to be done.
Gary was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Bee prior to joining St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Seward. He was a member of the Garland Town Board, where he helped build the new Garland park and ball diamond. He was a member of the Garland American Legion and was an active member until his health failed.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Larry Kovar; brothers-in-law, Lloyd Roebke, H. J Ackerman, Wayne Ackerman, Ray Ackerman, Charles Oleson and Harold Lee; and sisters-in-law, Annabelle Kovar, Eunice Jean Kovar and Elizabeth Lee.
Survivors cherishing his memory include his wife, Vi; three children and their spouses, Ken Kovar of Garland, Kim (David) Hemsath of Seward and Brenda (Arvin) Doeschot of Hickman; grandchildren, Antonio (Tarah) Hemsath of Seward, Allan Hemsath of Seward, Amanda (Matthew) St. Louis of Staplehurst, Adrienne Unvert and significant other Jason Wise of Firth, Dustin Doeschot of Adams and Kyle Doeschot of Firth; nine great-grandchildren; brothers, Victor Kovar of Lincoln, Cyrill Kovar and friend Ramona Svoboda of Crete, Dan (Delta) Kovar of Seward, Ernie Kovar and friend Jeanne Frentz of Wichita, Kansas, and David (Jean) Kovar of Lincoln; sisters, Gladys Roebke of Seward and Betsy (Chuck) Fletcher of Lincoln; sisters-in-law, Judy Kovar of Beatrice, Margareut Oleson of Portland, Oregon, Carol Fox of Geneva and Susan Kovar of Wichita, Kansas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A rosary service and Mass of Christian Burial were held Feb. 11, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Seward, with Monsignor Robert Tucker and the Rev. Rand Langhorst as concelebrants. A graveside service and interment were in Germantown Cemetery near Garland, with military honors by the U.S. Army and Garland American Legion Post 369. Memorial contributions may be made to the Garland Fire and Rescue Department, Garland American Legion or to the donor’s choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zabkafuneralhome.com.