Evelyn Brandenburg
Feb. 19, 1925 – June 14, 2020
Evelyn Dora Ann Brandenburg was born on Feb. 19, 1925, to Bernhard and Elsie (Pozehl) Neujahr in Gresham. On Sept. 16, 1945, Evelyn was united in marriage to Lemuel Brandenburg, Jr. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Staplehurst. She belonged to the Staplehurst Ladies Aid and a bible study group. She enjoyed cleaning and loved having family gatherings. Evelyn passed away June 14, 2020, in Valley at the age of 95 years, 3 months and 26 days.
She is survived by her children, Rev. Terry (Rachel) Brandenburg, Omaha, Steven (Melanie) Brandenburg, Seward, Susan (Rev. Douglas) Zurek, Omaha; grandchildren, Rachel (Jason) Luebbert, Nathan Zurek, Jennifer (Brad) Kreikemeier, Bethany (Anthony) Ramold and Malynn (Ryan) Codr; great-grandchildren, Payton and Bryson Luebbert, Kylie, Katie and Colton Kloster, Isabella Brandenburg and Daxton Ramold; brother-in-law, Robert Ocken. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Bernhard and Elsie Neujahr; sister, Merna Ocken; brothers, William and Correine Neujahr, Norman and Eunice Neujahr, Leo Neujahr, Delbert and Opal Neujahr; sisters, Elvira Boucher, Dorothy and Mervin Winkleman, Elvina and Glen Reiling and Verna and Joe Eikenhorst.
A service was June 17 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Staplehurst with interment at the church cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in care of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and School 20/20 Vision Ministry Center Campaign or the donor's choice. Condolences may be left to the family at www.volzkefuneralhome.com.