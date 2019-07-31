Doris E. Brauer
Nov. 22, 1921 – July 24, 2019
Doris Elaine Brauer, 97, of Lincoln passed away July 24, 2019. She and her identical twin sister were born Nov. 22, 1921, in Eustis. She graduated in 1939 from Eustis High School. In 1942 she became a certified beautician and opened her own salon in Eustis.
Doris and husband, Gilbert Brauer, were married in Eustis on Nov. 11, 1945. Upon moving to Lexington in 1946, their son and daughter were born. In 1958 they moved to Kearney.
In 1966 the family moved to Seward and joined St. John Lutheran Church, while Gil taught and administered in Milford at Southeast Community College. In Seward, Doris was office manager at Lucille Duerr’s Beauty Salon. They soon developed a passion for dancing and for traveling in their RV.
Upon retirement in 1998, they moved to Denver, Colorado. Gil died in 2004 and Doris moved to Lincoln. She became a member of Messiah Lutheran Church and lived in the Eaglecrest neighborhood.
In 2013 she joined her twin sister, Dorothy, at Gramercy Hill Assisted Living Community in Lincoln. Both were amazed and grateful for being able to begin life and experience their senior years together.
Family members include her son, Brad (wife Karen) Brauer of Bennett, Colorado; daughter, Pat Harnisch of Lincoln; twin sister, Dorothy Landercasper of Lincoln; brother, Karl (wife Phyl) Kostbahn of Grand Island; seven grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Gil, and son-in-law, Delwyn Harnisch.
A funeral service was held July 30, 2019, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Lincoln. Memorial contributions may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at roperandsons.com.