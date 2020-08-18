Dennis L. Kahl
Feb. 8, 1950 – Aug. 12, 2020
Dennis Lee Kahl was born Feb. 8, 1950, in Wakefield, to Willis Junior and Evelyn Wilhelmina (Wennekamp) Kahl and passed away Aug. 12, 2020, in Lincoln, surrounded by his family at the age of 70 years.
Dennis grew up on the family farm near Wakefield. He attended country school until the fourth grade. Dennis attended Wakefield Public School and was a graduate with the Class of 1968. As a youth, he was involved in 4-H and FFA which led to his passion for helping youth grow through those programs.
He then attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where he received his Bachelor of Science degrees in Animal Science and Agricultural Economics and his Master’s Degree in Adult and Continuing Education.
On Jan. 7, 1972, Dennis married Nancy Kay Wielage in Lincoln, and to this union, two children were born, Janelle and Bryan. Dennis had a selfless love for his wife and family. He loved them immensely.
Dennis taught Agriculture at Wood River Rural High School for the first five years of his career and then transitioned to Extension education where he worked for Colfax County Extension in Schuyler from 1977 to 1993. The family then moved to Seward where he worked for the Seward County Extension until retirement in November 2015. Dennis was passionate about agriculture, community growth and leadership. He spent his career encouraging, empowering and leading others to be successful. The kindness, uplifting sense of humor and caring that he provided touched so many lives. He was a part of many professional organizations and local groups leading improvements throughout the communities across Nebraska. He was most proud of being selected to participate in the Nebraska LEAD IX program and being chosen as an Outstanding LEAD Alumni. He later helped lead and encourage future groups of community leaders in the LEAD program. He was also awarded the Distinguished Service Award from the National Association of County Agriculture Agents and many other recognitions of his leadership and career achievements.
Dennis loved all things Nebraska and Cornhuskers. He was a proud football season ticket holder for more than 50 years and inspired a love of Husker football and volleyball in his children and grandchildren. Dennis enjoyed camping and spending time outdoors. In retirement, he and his wife, Nancy, volunteered with the National Park Service as campground hosts at Bryce Canyon National Park, Glacier National Park and Acadia National Park. He enjoyed woodworking, snow and water skiing, boating and technology. Dennis was a member of Sheridan Lutheran Church in Lincoln and Faith Lutheran Church in Seward.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Willis and Evelyn Kahl.
Survivors cherishing his memory include his wife, Nancy, Seward; daughter, Janelle Koepke and husband Shane, Albert Lea, Minnesota; son, Bryan Kahl and wife Cindy, Chadron; six grandchildren, Luke Kahl, Cody Kahl, Samuel Kahl, Julianne Kahl, Brecken Koepke and Evelyn Koepke; sister, Cheryl Johnson and husband Warren, Omaha; two brothers, Randy Kahl and wife Vicky, Houston, Texas, and Brent Kahl and wife Tatiana, Columbus, Ohio; and a host of friends and colleagues.
A graveside service and inurnment was Aug. 16 at the Seward Cemetery.