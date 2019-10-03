Darlene R. Nelson
April 24, 1927 – Sept. 22, 2019
Darlene Ruth Nelson was born April 24, 1927, in Seward County to William and Anna Louise (Ninnemann) Roebke and passed away Sept. 22, 2019, in Seward at the age of 92 years, 4 months and 29 days. She was baptized in May 1927 and later confirmed in May 1941 at Immanuel Lutheran Church (Middle Creek).
Darlene grew up in Seward County where she attended Immanuel Lutheran School (Middle Creek). When she was 14, she moved to Lincoln where she helped her sister, Gladys, clean houses. Darlene moved to California when she was 18 and married the love of her life, Marvin Nelson. She worked as a secretary and an elevator operator for several years. Darlene and Marvin enjoyed traveling back to Seward for family events and spending time with her parents. She liked walking, reading and keeping up with current events. Darlene loved watching Nebraska Cornhusker football games. She moved back to Seward in 1988 after the death of Marvin to be closer to family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin; brother and sister-in-law, Norman and wife Ardith Roebke; sisters and brother-in-law, Gladys Roebke and Nora and husband Rudolph Schroeder; and two nephews, James Schroeder and Robert Schroeder.
Survivors include her nephew and three nieces, Galen and wife Julie Roebke of Seward, Marlene and husband Mike Rieck of Eagle River, Wisconsin, Kathie and husband Norman Klein of Bee and Olivia Magee of Lincoln; numerous great-nieces and nephews; and numerous great-great-nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held Sept. 27, 2019, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, with the Rev. Louis E. Griser officiating. A graveside service and interment were in the Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery near Seward. Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church.