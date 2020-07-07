Auxilladora T. “Dora” Bianco
May 28, 1958 – July 1, 2020
Auxilladora Tergot “Dora” Bianco was born May 28, 1958, in Subic Bay, Philippines to José O’May and Erlinda Tergot and passed away July 1, 2020, in Omaha at the age of 62 years, 1 month and 3 days.
Dora’s family moved to the United States in 1961. She attended elementary school in California and then moved to Lincoln in 1973 and attended Lincoln High School for a short time. Dora moved to Seward where she attended and graduated from Seward High School with the Class of 1977. After high school, she attended Southeast Community College and enlisted into the U.S. Navy in 1980. In 1981, Dora was discharged and began employment at Metromail in Lincoln. She also reenlisted with the Reserve Unit in Lincoln. Other employment opportunities for Dora included Seward Motor Freight and Skyway Transportation in Waverly.
Dora enjoyed watching and participating in sports at a young age including softball, pool, bowling and swimming, which carried throughout her adult life. She was an avid fan for Notre Dame football. She loved dancing and her music friends referred to her as “DJ Dora.” Dora loved her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Dora was preceded in death by her father, José O’ May; brother, LeRoy Higgins; grandfather, LaVern Earnest.
Survivors cherishing her memory include her daughter, Janee Bianco, Seward; her son, James Bianco, Seward; two granddaughters, Angellina Allen and Taelyn “T.K.” Bianco, Seward; mother and stepfather, Linda and Ben Earnest, Seward; grandmother, Dorothy Earnest, Seward; two sisters, Angelina Pangilinan, Dallas, Texas, Kay Stewart, Lincoln; one brother, John Higgins, Gainesville, Texas; 11 nephews, Jonathan, Nolan, Cory, Antonio, Allan, Tylor, Sean and Devin, all of Nebraska, Grady and Brody of Mississippi and Marvin of the Philippines; four nieces, Maricel of the Philippines, Marilyn of Texas, Mallary of Nebraska and Whisper of Michigan; great-nieces, Sierra of Georgia and Harper, Norah and Jemma of Nebraska; great-nephews, Alexander of Kansas, and Andre, Aiden, Madden, Jesse and Michael, all of Nebraska.
Graveside service and inurnment was July 6 at the Seward Cemetery, with military honors performed by the U.S. Navy.