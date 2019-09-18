Arthur “Art” W. Rohweder
July 5, 1927 – Sept. 8, 2019
Arthur (Art) William Rohweder was born July 5, 1927, and grew up on a little farm outside of Ainsworth. Most people called him Tucker, much to his joy while playing the name game. He was the youngest of five kids born to Arthur Alfred Hans and Eva Estelle (Fournier), and he was definitely the baby of the family.
Art attended Ainsworth Public School through eighth grade and then transferred to the Curtis School of Agriculture where he graduated in 1946. He returned to the family farm to work until Uncle Sam decided that being born the day after the fourth of July meant he should travel over to Korea. To thumb his nose at this, he lied to his Uncle and told the Army he could drive a stick shift and learned once he got there. After completing his tour of duty, Art transferred his new knowledge into a career and drove a truck for 35 years, spending his free time with his nephews Kurt, Kent, Tom and Terry and niece Sue.
In 1979, he moved to Beaver Crossing, where he met a beautiful red head at the Waco truck stop. He married Candace McBride on Oct. 18, 1981, at Emmanuel Church in York. Along with many horses and dogs, they raised their two daughters, Carrie and Audra, on their acreage outside of Beaver Crossing. In his lifetime, Art was a busy man and belonged to many groups and organizations. Some of these included the United Teamsters Union, the Seward County Sheriff’s Posse, the Elks Club, the Eagles Club, the VFW and the American Legion. He was also a member of Saint John Lutheran Church in Waco. Art was a vivacious singer in the confines of his kitchen and would break into song whenever the mood struck him, the roaches and the bedbugs were always having a game of ball.
Art spent his last minutes on earth surrounded by his family. He leaves behind his wife, Candy; children, Carrie (Eric) Bauers and Audra Rohweder; and grandchildren, Kalten, Caydee and Jessica Bauers and Kim and Zeke Nitz.
At the end of his earthly trail, he was met by his parents and siblings, Leonora Hall, Carrie Rae Rohweder, Marjorie Jasperson and Ralph Rohweder. He’s now atop his horse, Thirsty, enjoying an eternal trail.
A memorial service was held Sept. 13, 2019, at Saint John Lutheran Church south of Waco, with the Rev. Matthew Mau officiating. A military service was held following the memorial service. It was Art’s wish to be cremated. Memorial contributions may be made to the family for later designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.metzmortuary.com.