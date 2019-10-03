Arleen E. Curtis
Feb. 21, 1929 – June 23, 2019
Arleen E. Curtis passed away June 23, 2019, at age 90. She was born to John and Elfrieda Bauer in Brooklyn, New York, on Feb. 21, 1929, and was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, John and Arthur.
She is survived by her husband, Paul Curtis; her children, Stephen (Angelique) Curtis, Susan (Dale) Miller, Nancy (Brad) Brestel and David (Lisa) Curtis; grandchildren, Sara, Wendy, Nathan, Joseph, Katie and Allison; and her 10 great-grandchildren.
Arleen met her husband Paul in a Brooklyn, New York, church and, after marriage, moved to Seward, where they raised their four children. She enjoyed working at the Seward County Independent and stayed busy with gardening, painting, church choir, 4-H and Camp Fire Girls and attended college. After moving to and living in Lincoln for many years, Arleen and Paul retired to Florida, where she thrived on year-round sunshine, gardening, church choir, shuffleboard, fine dining and daily swims. Arleen also loved the mountains, opera, art, reading and travel. She will be missed.
A celebration of Arleen’s life will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Bellevue on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at 10:30 a.m.