Seward held its annual Christmas festival Nov. 30, with a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, live reindeer, music and more. See more photos and award results from the Lighted Christmas Parade in this week's SCI.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in their house to greet kids at the following dates and times. Their house it located on the north side of the courthouse lawn. All are welcome.

Wednesdays

Dec. 11 and 18

6-8 p.m.

Thursdays

Dec. 12 and 19

6-8 p.m.

Saturdays

Dec. 14 and 21

3-5 p.m.

 

Sundays

Dec. 15 and 22

1-3 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.