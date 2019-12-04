Seward held its annual Christmas festival Nov. 30, with a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, live reindeer, music and more. See more photos and award results from the Lighted Christmas Parade in this week's SCI.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in their house to greet kids at the following dates and times. Their house it located on the north side of the courthouse lawn. All are welcome.
Wednesdays
Dec. 11 and 18
6-8 p.m.
Thursdays
Dec. 12 and 19
6-8 p.m.
Saturdays
Dec. 14 and 21
3-5 p.m.
Sundays
Dec. 15 and 22
1-3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.