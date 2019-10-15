Curt Schilling, former Major League Baseball pitcher and two-time World Series contender, spoke at Concordia University Nebraska Oct. 10.
Schilling’s stop was the first of a set of public speaking engagements he has slated over the next few weeks. The talk, entitled “My Faith and How It Impacted Life, Family and Baseball,” was presented on behalf of CU’s College Republicans Club and sponsored by the Young Americans Foundation.
“I really want young people, this generation in particular, to get informed and be engaged,” Schilling said.
He recounted his career in the major leagues and how he grew in his faith from the time he was a young boy to when he became a grown adult. Schilling also reflected on memories of sharing his faith to teammates and during follow-up press conferences.
One event in particular Schilling shared revolved around game six of the World Series in 2004, when he played for the Red Sox.
Schilling was suffering from an injury that day and he was slated to pitch. Although he thought his ankle injury was resolved the day of the game, he felt off during the game up on the mound.
He somehow made it through the game and only gave up a few runs, thanks to incredible and unforeseen efforts from a few teammates.
At a press conference following the game, he spoke to the media regarding his faith.
“I just remember feeling peace like I’d never experienced,” Schilling said.
After his speech, Schilling took questions from the audience and was asked his view on many political situations currently taking place in the United States government.
He said the best thing the millennial generation can do right now is to find something they are passionate about and get involved with making a difference in that area.
“If you can make somebody think about something when you’re not in the room, you’ve done your job,” Schilling said.
