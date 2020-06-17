Two people crashed a reportedly stolen car while attempting to elude pursuing Seward County Sheriff's deputies near Goehner on June 12.
According to a police report, a car with Iowa license plate erratically drove westbound on Interstate 80 and startled other drivers. Seward County Sheriff's Deputies investigated the calls and pursued the vehicle near mile-marker 385. At first, the report stated, the car didn't respond to police sirens before gaining speed and leaving the interstate at the Goehner exit near mile-marker 373.
The car, which was discovered stolen, preceded south-bound traveling at a high rate of speed before the pavement turned to gravel. Law enforcement backed off the pursuit, according to the report, before the driver lost control of the vehicle on the gravel. The vehicle rolled multiple times and ultimately came to a rest in a nearby field on its mangled side.
Seward County Sheriff Mike Vance described it as a “short pursuit” the afternoon of the accident.
Both male and female passengers were ejected from the vehicle. The male, an 18-year old Omaha resident, was air lifted due to the extent of his injuries. The female passenger, identified only as a minor from Omaha, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Seward County Attorney Wendy Elston said that the male passenger was released from the hospital within days after the accident. Elston also said possible charges are being reviewed.
Nebraska State Patrol has taken over the investigation.
Elston explained that because law enforcement engaged the suspects and a death occurred during pursuit, she'll call a grand jury to review the case.
