Concordia University announced on Thursday afternoon that its upcoming Fall 2020 semester calendar will start with classes on August 10 and conclude on November 24 while forgoing its traditional fall break in hopes of limiting extensive back-and-forth travel for students. That starts classes two weeks earlier than previously mapped in the academic calendar and ends the semester before Thanksgiving.
Concordia's decision comes a day after the Nebraska State College system announced that it was also moving classes earlier, starting on August 17.
“Our goal has always been to provide our students the full Concorida academic experience, where they also feel at home and part of our caring community,” Concorida interim president Rev. Russ Sommerfeld stated in a release. “Many of our students return home for Thanksgiving break. The added precaution of not requiring them to return to campus will help keep our students and our community safe, especially around the time the influenza season starts this winter.”
Concordia previously implemented a Reopening Task Force with the group's sole focus set on considering the multiple facets of academic continuation during the novel coronavirus pandemic. The university stated that it will share more information as it becomes available.
