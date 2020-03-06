Lenore A. Meyer
Aug. 29, 1948 – Feb. 26, 2020
Lenore Ann Meyer was born at home on Aug. 29, 1948, in Milford to Delmar and Violet (Stutzman) Roth and passed away on Feb. 26, 2020, in Lincoln at the age of 71 years, 5 months and 28 days. Lenore grew up in Milford and was baptized at Bellwood Mennonite Church. She attended and graduated from Milford High School on May 24, 1966.
After graduation Lenore attended Hesston College and graduated in 1968. She began her career as an OT assistant at Bryan Hospital in Lincoln. She was inspired to attend Occupational Therapy school while she was working there. Lenore then attended Texas Woman’s University and participated in its four-year program. She graduated with her Occupational Therapy degree on May 18, 1974. Lenore then began working in Grand Island at the VA as an OT. In December of 1974, she met Victor Meyer at the Grand Island Ski Xlub. She was engaged on Feb. 14, 1976, and married Victor on Aug. 14, 1976, in Milford. After their marriage, Victor was transferred to North Platte, so they moved and made their home there. On July 19, 1980, Vincent Ray Meyer was born. In 1985, they moved back from North Platte to Lincoln where Lenore worked at the VA Hospital. On April 9, 1990, Jennifer Ann Meyer was born. In the spring of 1999, Lenore retired from the VA Hospital due to her disability. She battled Multiple Sclerosis and other health conditions until her passing on Feb. 26. Lenore enjoyed cake decorating, painting, woodworking and her singing group.
Lenore is preceded in death by her parents, Delmar and Violet Roth.
Survivors cherishing her memory include her husband, Victor Meyer; children and spouses, Vincent Meyer and wife, Tiffany, Jennifer May and husband, Jeremy; grandchildren, Sawyer and Brenna Meyer; sister and brother-in-law, Yvonne and Bob Bontrager; two brothers and three sisters-in-law, Russ and Char Roth, Cecil and Judy Roth and Sharon Meyer Josephson; eight nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Services were March 2 at Sheridan Lutheran Church in Lincoln. Graveside services and interment were at the Emerald Cemetery in Lincoln. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zabkafuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.