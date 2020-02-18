The United States Presidential Scholars Program is a program of the Department of Education. It is described as "one of the Nation's highest honors for students" in the United States.
Madeline Wittstruck of Milford High School is among the potential candidates for the 161 eventual award recipients.
The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.
Of the 3.6 million students expected to graduate from high school this year, more than 5,200 candidates qualified for the awards determined by outstanding performance on the College Board SAT and ACT exams or through nominations made by Chief State School Officers, other partner recognition organizations and the National YoungArts Foundation’s nationwide YoungArts™ competition.
Annually, the presidentially-appointed White House Commission on Presidential Scholars chooses up to 161 U.S. Presidential Scholars from among that year’s senior class. All Scholars are invited to Washington, D.C. in June for the National Recognition Program, featuring various events and enrichment activities and culminating in the presentation of the Presidential Scholars Medallion during a White House-sponsored ceremony.
The names of the semifinalists will be posted in mid-April. The names of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Scholars will be posted in early May.
To commemorate their achievements, the scholars are individually awarded the Presidential Medallion in a ceremony sponsored by the White House, tentatively scheduled for June 16-18.
