Steven E. Tyrrell
March 23, 1957 – July 13, 2020
Steven Edward Tyrrell was born March 23, 1957, in Pender to Edward Owen and Elsie Ann “Susie” (Woerner) Tyrrell and passed away July 13, 2020, in Lincoln at the age of 63 years, 3 months and 20 days. Steve grew up in Milford where he attended and graduated with the Class of 1975.
Steve enlisted into the U.S. Air Force on Oct. 2, 1975, where he served in the Philippines and Korea. He was later discharged on April 1, 1980. After his discharge, Steve attended college at Southeast Community College in Beatrice and later at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. On Sept. 23, 1983, Steve married Linda Sue Nagel at St. John Lutheran Church in Seward and to this union three children were born.
Steve worked at various places until starting at Goodyear. He retired in 2017 after 30 years of service. He loved Husker football but loved tailgating even more. He loved gardening, especially corn and tomatoes. He enjoyed going to all different kinds of auctions. Steven collected antiques and variety of different coins. Steve was a member of the Legion Riders. He loved his family, his daughters and grandchildren. Family was very important to him and he never missed a family reunion. Steve enjoyed attending different pow wows around the Pender area. He also liked to drive and look at the fields. Steve was very close to his classmates.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Tyrrell of Milford; three children, Jessica Justice and husband Matt of Milford, Jamie Gillette and husband Will of Lincoln and Jennifer Tyrrell and fiancé Kyle Petersen of Seward; 15 grandchildren: Tayvah Straub, Julius Justice, Jaxton Justice, Ariah Justice, Elora Justice, Cami Miller, Emery Tyrrell, Leola Gillette, Jeffery Gillette, Addison Gillette, Tierney Gillette, Ender Gillette, Kaisha Tyrrell, Greyson McLaughlin and Jaylyn Petersen; brothers, Mark Tyrrell of Page and Terry Tyrrell and wife Nancy of North Bend; sister, Diane Tyrrell and companion Chris Crushshon of Minneapolis, Minnesota; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
A funeral service was July 20. Condolences may be left for the family at zabkafuneralhome.com.
